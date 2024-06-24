Staten Island Children's Museum Kicks Off Summer 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Staten Island Children’s Museum (SICM) is launching its Summer 2024 program with a new lineup of activities, performances and mini camps infused with health, fitness and STEM. SICM will provide an environment for children to share unique experiences, to spark curiosity and creativity. All of the programs, except for camps, are free with museum admission.

The Children’s Museum is also offering a Summer Special of 50% off online admission tickets while a major HVAC improvement project is underway. The Ladder 11, Garden Terrace, Sea of Boats, Big Games, and Great Explorations exhibits remain open. To accommodate project construction, the following exhibits are closed at the moment: Block Harbor, Portia's Playhouse, Bugs & Other Arthropods, House About It, and Pets & People. Components from each closed exhibit have been moved to an open Gallery pop-up exhibition space.

2024 Summer Mini Camps, June 27 through August 30: These popular weekly camps are back with themes including STEAM, Superheroes, Cooking, and Carnival! They run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for children aged 5 through 9. Slots are filling fast, with some camps sold out, but you can join the waitlist. Sign up here: https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/2024-summer-mini-camps/

Practice Reading to a Pooch, Saturday, June 29 & Saturday, July 27: Therapy dogs from Staten Island Pride Center’s Luv on a Leash program are eager to hear stories read to them by museum visitors. Well-trained, registered and insured therapy dogs love literature and will listen without judgement or comment, all designed to help children improve their reading ability, build confidence and develop a life-long love of books. Visitors are welcome to bring their favorite reads. 11:30 am - 1:00 pm. Space is limited; tickets for each session are available at the front desk upon arrival. Age Range: 3-9.

Family Yoga: Breathe, Meditate, Stretch, Sunday, June 30 & Sunday, August 11 will provide a harmonious adventure for the whole family in a 45-minute family yoga session. Kids will immerse themselves in a playful blend of stretching, mindfulness and laughter, fostering wellness and bonding. 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm. All ages.

Walk in! Workshops: July & August: In July, young artists will experience stone painting using acrylic paint pens and tempera sticks, creating colorful designs on stones and/or shells. In August, artists will have the “street art” experience where they will draw their favorite sea creatures and ocean designs in designated framed spaces on the concrete wall. For those who need more guidance, pre-drawn fish, plants, waves will be outlined, waiting to be filled in by participants using the chalks. This mural will grow, fade and change as time goes on depending on weather conditions. 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. Age Range: 4 and up.

Cosmos Cirque, Sunday, July 7: Visitors will experience heart-pounding excitement with Staten Island-based Cosmos Cirque: Trapeze and Acrobatics. Their performers will demonstrate aerial arts and acrobatics and include the audience in basic stretching moves balancing exercises that circus artists do. 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

Boogie Woogie Wednesdays, July 10th through August 28th: Children can experience dance and music from a variety of cultures, from Bollywood & Bhangra to Eastern Europe Folk dance, as well as from Irish Stepping to Hip Hop & Street dance each Wednesday afternoon. 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

DJ Music 2 The Max, Saturday, July 13: Visitors are encouraged to show their best moves at a summer dance party by Music 2 The Max, 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

ShopRite Kidz Cook, Sunday, July 14 & Saturday, August 3: This caregiver-and-me program introduces children to a diversity of foods, explains cooking concepts, and helps build dexterity with cooking utensils. During this workshop, young cooks will practice their cooking skills to make a healthy meal such as Summer Lentil Salad and Spring Rolls. Workshops will be at 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Pick up tickets at the front desk upon arrival. Age Range: 4 and up.

Dry Ice Discovery, Friday, July 19: Visitors will witness awesome scientific demonstrations to introduce kids to dry ice – a solid that does not melt into a liquid but instead changes directly into a gas! They will explore and experience the chemistry of colors, a soap volcano, artificial snow, a storm in a flask, scientific soda making, a foggy grand finale and much more. 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

The Summertime Rocket Show, Saturday, July 20 takes kids to the skies as this introduction to rocketry explains how and why rockets fly. Kids will witness model rocket launches that soar several hundred feet into the air then deploy parachutes for their return. 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm. Ages 5 and up.

Bounce House, Sunday, July 28 & Friday, August 30: Kids can unleash their inner acrobat as they conquer the ultimate bounce house. Kids can jump, climb, and slide their way through a thrilling experience. 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. Age Range: 4 and up.

Magical Matt, Sunday, August 4: Using his sleight-of-hand talents, slapstick comedy and zany humor, Magical Matt will have the entire audience cracking up as he performs his award-winning magic show. 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm. Age Range: 4 through 10.

Big Top Science, Sunday, August 18: Come one, come all and behold: the science circus is about to begin. Kids will step into three rings of fun as they will experience a series of chemistry and physics demos that explain how a bed of nails can provide a great night’s sleep or how important balance can be to a tight ropewalker. Kids will be amazed as they hatch the super-secret “Snooberfish” eggs and take an amazing high dive that won’t make a splash! 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

Crazy Science: Liquid Nitrogen, Friday, August 23: A scientist from the Crazy Science Lab will dazzle visitors with mind-blowing scientific demonstrations, introducing the incredible world of liquid nitrogen. This extraordinary chemical can freeze objects in mere seconds, boasting a mind-numbing boiling point of -195°C or -320°F! Participants will have the chance to witness it firsthand as it transforms roses, balloons, and even popcorn right before their eyes. 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm. Age Range: 5 and up.

Flow Jugglers, Thursday, August 29: Attend an LED juggling and flow arts show by Flow Juggle. Enjoy a dazzling display of LED props lighting up the night. After the show, kids and families can join a fun spin jam to try the props and learn basic techniques. 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm Age Range: 5 and up.

About the Staten Island Children’s Museum

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and many school holidays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets. All programs are included with admission unless stated. Schedules are subject change. Please check our website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Children’s Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and our operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.