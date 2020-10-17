Stage and Screen Star Rhonda Fleming Dies at 97
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that screen and stage star Rhonda Fleming has died at 97.
Fleming acted in more than 40 films, mostly in the 1940s and 1950s, and was nicknamed the "Queen of Technicolor."
Although she is best known for her work in film, Fleming also appeared on the stage, making her Broadway debut in The Women in 1973, in the role on Miriam Aarons.
In addition, Fleming also touring with The Boyfriend. She made her stage musical debut in Las Vegas in 1957 at the opening of the Tropicana Hotel's showroom.
Most notably, Fleming worked with Alfred Hitchcock on "Spellbound," Jacques Tourneur on "Out of the Past" and Robert Siodmak on "The Spiral Staircase." He first film in color was "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" in 1949.
In addition, Fleming co-starred with Ronald Reagan in Hong Kong, Tropic Zone, The LAST OUTPOST and Tennessee's Partner.
Other notable film credits include "The Eagle and the Hawk," "The Last Outpost," "Little Egypt," "The Killer Is Loose," "Slightly Scarlet," "Crosswinds" and "Pony Express" (with Charlton Heston), "Inferno," "Those Redheads from Seattle," "Yankee Pasha," and "Gun Glory."
