Stage and Screen Actor Val Bisoglio Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Val Bisoglio has died at age 95. Val's one Broadway credit was the role of Sgt. Carlino in Wait Until Dark in 1966.

Val was best known for his roles on screen, including a recurring role as restaurateur "Danny Tovo" in the popular medical drama television series Quincy, M.E. from 1976 to 1983. He also appeared in numerous television programs during the 1960s and 1970s including The Doctors, McCloud, M*A*S*H, All in the Family, Barney Miller, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Roll Out, Kojak, Baretta, McMillan & Wife, and The Rockford Files.

In 2002, he appeared in his final television role as Murf Lupo in The Sopranos, appearing in three episodes.

Val's film credits include his role as "Frank Manero Sr.", in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever. His other film credits include Serpico (1973), No Way to Treat a Lady (1968), The Brotherhood (1968), The Don Is Dead (1973), Linda Lovelace for President (1975), The Hindenburg (1975), St. Ives (1976), and The Frisco Kid (1979).