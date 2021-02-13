Stage and Screen Actor Christopher Pennock Dies at 76

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway and television actor Christopher Pennock has died at age 76 following several days of hospitalized care.

Chris performed on the Broadway stage in "The Rose Tattoo," "Abelard & Heloise" and "A Patriot For Me." His other theatrical credits include "The Philadelphia Story," "Third," "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" and "Royal Hunt Of The Sun." He is a lifelong member of The Actors Studio, a professional organization for actors, directors and playwrights best known for teaching method acting.

On television, he played a variety of characters on the original "Dark Shadows" daytime series during its final two years.

In addition to his series of "Dark Shadows"-inspired comic books, Chris also participated in numerous new "Dark Shadows" audio dramas over the past two decades.

Chris was also a longtime player on soap operas, later appearing in "Somerset," "General Hospital," "The Young & The Restless," "Days Of Our Lives" and "The Guiding Light."

On primetime television, Chris made guest spots on "Melrose Place," "Simon & Simon," "The Love Boat," "Dynasty," "The A-Team," "Tucker's Witch" and "Hotel." Chris made his movie debut in "Night of Dark Shadows" in 1971 and was also seen in "Savages," "Basic Training," "The Great Texas Dynamite Chase," "California Suite," "Frances," "Doctor Mabuse: Etiopomar" and, most recently, "A Journey To A Journey."