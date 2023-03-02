Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big Screen

Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment have secured the film/television rights to the hit musical. 

Mar. 02, 2023  
With a successful run currently happening on stage at The Colony Theatre in Los Angeles, the musical Calvin Berger is now on its way to the big screen. Producers have announced that Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment have secured the film/television rights to the hit musical.

Producer Shelli Margheritis of Independent Artist Entertainment stated, "From stage to screen, Calvin Berger is a delightfully funny story that makes you root for the underdog and shines a light brightly on inner beauty. A story for all ages that warms the heart with fantastic music, it reminds us that we are all vulnerable, complex, and most of all, beautiful!"

Calvin Berger opened at The Colony Theatre on February 18 with a great deal of industry buzz. Celebrities and high-profile creatives alike took to the red carpet on a much-anticipated opening night. The show has received stellar reviews from numerous outlets. Disney+ star (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Frankie A. Rodriguez leads the cast in the title role.

Producer Heather Provost added, "I think the show will translate beautifully to film and/or TV. This project's message is a fantastic one. In this day and age, we often let our insecurities get the best of us ... be good to yourself. We are thrilled for the opportunity to introduce Calvin Berger to an even larger audience via TV/film."

Loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the musical Calvin Berger is the contemporary and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among high school seniors. Smitten with the beautiful Rosanna, Calvin is paralyzed by self-doubt due to the size of his nose. No words of encouragement coming from his quirky best girlfriend Bret seem to help. Rosanna finds her head turned by the good-looking new student, Matt, who is painfully shy and unable to voice his mutual attraction to her. Hoping to forge a closer relationship to his love, Calvin offers to pen Matt's eloquent love notes to Rosanna. As deceptions unravel and truths are revealed, Calvin is about to learn that sometimes what you're looking for is right under your nose.

Barry Wyner is the book writer, composer, and lyricist of the stage musical. He received the Richard Rodgers Award, Jerry Bock Award, Noel Coward Prize, and Kleban Prize for Calvin Berger.

Provost is set to pen the screen adaptation. Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment are repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.



