Stage Adaptation of THE DA VINCI CODE to Launch World Premiere Tour in 2021

The world premiere stage adaptation of Dan Brown's international bestseller, The Da Vinci Code, will tour the UK next spring.

The play, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, will head out on a 33-week tour of the UK beginning April 3, 2021.

The play will be directed by Luke Sheppard, designed by Andrzej Goulding, and produced by Simon Friend and David Woodhead.

The Da Vinci Code is one of the best selling novels of all time as well as the subject of intellectual debate among readers and scholars.

The story follows, Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as he investigates a murder inside the Louvre museum. Weaving a tangled web of baffling ciphers and riddles, Langdon uncovers a trail of clues hidden in the works of Leonardo da Vinci along with what is believed to be the greatest biblical and historical cover-up of all-time.

