Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Cast Recordings That Make Us Feel Nostalgic

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for a while longer without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A cast recording to make you feel nostalgic...

"Wicked. The first musical I ever saw! I saw the First National Tour when I was 10 and from that moment on, my life had changed, because I had been introduced to musicals." - Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor

"Rent was the first musical I fell in love with, so pulling out this recording always brings me back to my early days as a theatre fan." - Alex Freeman

"Ragtime, for me singing through that album in my bedroom growing up was a daily ritual...also I accredit Audra McDonald's 'You're Daddy's Son' for teaching me to mix." - Katie Lynch

"Thoroughly Modern Millie. It was my first Broadway show. Every time I hear it, I am instantly transported back to the Marquis on July 12, 2002 again (yes, I remember the date) having my world cracked open by Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, and a scenery chewing Harriet Harris. Another show that has it all, a perfect first Broadway experience." -Alexa Crisitiello, Newdesk Editor

"In the late 1960s, my older brother Dan was a full-fledged hippie who loved Broadway musicals. As a little kid, I would dance around the living room and act out the scenes listening to his cast albums of Cabaret, George M!, The Threepenny Opera, Camelot and My Fair Lady. They always make me think of him." -Michael Dale, Senior Theatre Critic

