Spotlight on Plays Series Continues This Week with BOSTON MARRIAGE; Full Spring Line-up Announced!

Seven plays have already been announced for 2021.

The lineup of plays for the spring season of the "Spotlight on Plays" series is now complete. All proceeds for these events will benefit the Actors Fund, to aid during this time of unprecedented need.

The "Spotlight on Plays" series continues with David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE on Thursday, November 12 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. The cast stars Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as "Anna," Rebecca Pidgeon as "Claire" and Sophia Macy as the "Maid," directed by David Mamet. Pidgeon originated the role of Claire in the play's 1999 premiere at ART.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. BOSTON MARRIAGE will be available until Monday, November 16. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or TodayTix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

In BOSTON MARRIAGE, Anna and Claire, two scheming "women of fashion" have their world upended when Anna receives an enormous emerald and an income to match from a wealthy admirer. Claire, meanwhile, is infatuated with a respectable young lady and wants to enlist the jealous Anna's help for an assignation.

In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl and newly announced THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

BOSTON MARRIAGE is Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith and Jacob Soroken Porter.

