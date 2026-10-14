Spotlight: Lena Hall and The New York Pops Music of James Bond in New York City
Music of James Bond Lena Hall and The New York Pops
Experience the iconic music of James Bond performed live by Tony Award winner Lena Hall and The New York Pops, conducted by Steven Reineke, on Friday, October 23 at 8 PM at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in New York City.
Join Steven Reineke as he leads a swanky celebration of 007, featuring a program of Bond favorites spanning 60 years of the legendary film series. Lena Hall, the Tony Award-winning performer known for Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Kinky Boots, will be the guest artist for this unforgettable evening.
The program showcases classic Bond themes composed by John Barry and David Arnold, alongside beloved songs made famous by Paul McCartney, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, and Adele. From "Diamonds Are Forever" to "Live and Let Die" and "Skyfall," this is your chance to hear the most iconic spy thriller soundtrack selections live.
This special performance is sponsored by KPMG LLP. Visit Carnegie Hall for more details.
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