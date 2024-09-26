Special Offer: VANITIES at The Arts Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanities is a comedy-drama stage production written by Jack Heifner. The story centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders starting from high school in 1963, continuing through college as sorority sisters in 1968, and ending in 1974 New York as their interests and livelihoods change and they are no longer as compatible with one another as they had been in their school days.

October 11-13 and 18-20 - Friday and Saturday 7:30 pm and Sunday 2:30 pm Directed by Sheri Marvin and Nathan Hall

Buy One Get One free with Discount code Friends

“Vanities” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com Recommended for ages 16+ Strong language and frank discussion of sexual situations. The Arts Factory is located at 1545 W Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28216