South Street Seaport Museum to Present PLAZZY AT THE 'PORT Featuring Plasma

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 7pm, join the South Street Seaport Museum aboard the tall ship Wavertree for Plazzy At The 'Port! a night of song and dance with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 breakout star Plasma.

Together we'll enjoy nautical-themed musical numbers celebrating Broadway icons Barbra Streisand and Patti LuPone, such as a fully staged production number of "Anything Goes," and more delightfully fun numbers.

Claim your ticket today to enjoy this Spring evening of dancing, singing, and laughter. Advanced registration is encouraged but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Seated tickets are $30 and standing tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:30pm. seaportmuseum.org/plasma

About the Performer

Plasma is a vintage-inspired femme fatale straight out of Old Hollywood. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag...and the rest is history. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater performance and was a contestant on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Want to get a taste of what's in store? Check out Plasma's stellar recreation of Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl, which has now been enjoyed by over 550,000 people and features the Seaport Museum's one-and-only W.O. Decker. youtu.be/QJf6AUz1n9s

Discount for Seaport Museum Members

Seaport Museum memberships include unlimited admission to Museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on programs like Plazzy at the 'Port. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 5,000 students through education initiatives. seaportmuseum.org/membership

