South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free November Book Club: NATIVE NEW YORKERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly book club will continue on Monday, November 25, at 6:30pm, at 207 Water Street. Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by our shared love of literature, history, and preservation. You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome!

For the November session of the Book Club we are celebrating Indigenous History and reading "Part 1: The Natives of New York City" of Native New Yorkers: The Legacy of the Algonquin People of New York by Evan T. Pritchard.

Independently, we will read this section that focuses on the Lenape in New York City. To be stewards of the earth, not owners: this was the way of the Lenape. Considering themselves sacred land keepers, they walked gently; they preserved the world they inhabited. Drawing on a wide range of historical sources, interviews with living Algonquin elders, and first-hand explorations of the ancient trails, burial grounds, and sacred sites, we will see how Native New Yorkers offers a rare glimpse into the civilization that served as the blueprint for modern New York. At the end of the month, we will come together to discuss this fascinating book that is an important and timely celebration of a forgotten people.

Join in for a deep dive into this captivating novel and a lively discussion with fellow book lovers.

Native New Yorkers: The Legacy of the Algonquin People of New York is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for this meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub​​​​​​​