Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Cicely Tyson

Tony and Emmy Award winner Cicely Tyson has passed away. She was 96.

Jan. 29, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, star of the stage and screen Cicely Tyson has passed away. She was 96 years old.

Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for the 2014 television movie version.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Alex Newell

Rachel Zegler

Leslie Uggams

Jason Alexander

Viola Davis

Whoopi Goldberg

Tony Yazbeck

Debbie Allen

Kenny Leon

Treshelle Edmond

Jenna Ushkowitz

Katori Hall

Donna Murphy

Beanie Feldstein

Stephanie J. Block

Wayne Brady

Leslie Odom Jr.

Ava DuVernay

Vanessa Williams

J. Harrison Ghee

Kelli O'Hara

Denée Benton


