Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Cicely Tyson

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, star of the stage and screen Cicely Tyson has passed away. She was 96 years old.

Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for the 2014 television movie version.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Rachel Zegler

i remember inhaling every last word of her tonys speech in 2013. she was everything and more. wishing a peaceful beyond to the trailblazer herself. ? https://t.co/Rm03GK0GXS - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) January 29, 2021

How do you find words to describe the life and career of one Cicely Tyson? Supremely talented, funny, smart, honest, indefatigable, simply sublime. My SHERO. You got that memoir done, my friend. Now you're going home. Rest in divine power. ??i???https://t.co/j1UVd6pD8Y - Leslie Uggams (@LeslieUggams) January 29, 2021

If America had royalty, Ms. Cicely Tyson would have been Dame Cicely. What an extraordinary actress who brought dignity, depth and a bottomless well of humanity to everyone she portrayed. Her work is immortal. And we are richer for having seen it. #ripCicelyTyson - Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 29, 2021

I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX - Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021

#CicelyTyson, you will always be the Life of our Party; celebrating the Beauty of Blackness and the Grace of Greatness. We will forever speak your name. ?? pic.twitter.com/L0ehoS3gSx - Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2021

God bless the greatness of the tallest tree. RIP Cicely Tyson -Gratitude and love - Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) January 29, 2021

Heart heavy with this news, y'all. She's returned to her place in the great kingdom but man will we miss her here on earth. #CicelyTyson https://t.co/icXvBr8PPH - Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) January 29, 2021

Thank you Ms. #CicelyTyson for being the woman and actress of integrity,resilience, beauty, dignity, brilliance, vulnerability, radiance, power, strength & honesty for all of your years. At 96, it still seems too soon for you to leave this Earth. Rest in Power & Peace ????? https://t.co/sWlqoj4HXK - Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson was one of the most remarkable actors ever to exist. I wept watching this. Truly, truly exceptional in every way. https://t.co/RcQycn6G6J - Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) January 29, 2021

Legendary is an understatement when it comes to the essence of who you are! Thank you for your existence, your brilliance & tireless efforts to push the culture forward. There will never be another but rest well knowing we will continue to burn the flame you lit. #RIPCicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/IPV15wUhOc - Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 29, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr.

One of the best performances I've seen ever. She's was a human BEING. She was a giant. Bountiful! https://t.co/K1rHpMS4xV - Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 29, 2021

Your hugs I'll remember. How your petite arms wrapped around me like mighty branches of a sunlit tree, strong and warm. Your love I'll remember. You loved me for some reason and told me often. Thank you, Your Majesty. And bless you as you journey ahead. Until we meet again... pic.twitter.com/Z6f3dp7AA1 - Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2021

Denée Benton