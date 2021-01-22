Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Bob Avian

Tony-Winning choreographer Bob Avian has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Jan. 22, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, Tony-winning Broadway choreographer Bob Avian has passed away. He was 83 years old.

In 1976, he received his first Tony Award as co-choreographer of A Chorus Line and won his next Tony Award for co-choreographing Ballroom as well as serving as producer. He was also a lead producer on the original and national companies of Dreamgirls, the highly acclaimed musical which won six Tony Awards.

He next choreographed the London premiere of Follies and then created the musical staging for Miss Saigon, both for producer Cameron Macintosh. He did the musical staging for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard both in London and on Broadway, receiving his sixth Tony nomination.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Photo courtesy of Peter Pileski.

Lea Salonga

Eva Noblezada

Tony Yazbeck

Liz Callaway

Baz Bamigboye

Laurence Connor

Howard Sherman

Cameron Mackintosh

Jerry Mitchell

Jennifer Ashley Tepper


