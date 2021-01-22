Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Bob Avian
Tony-Winning choreographer Bob Avian has passed away. He was 83 years old.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, Tony-winning Broadway choreographer Bob Avian has passed away. He was 83 years old.
In 1976, he received his first Tony Award as co-choreographer of A Chorus Line and won his next Tony Award for co-choreographing Ballroom as well as serving as producer. He was also a lead producer on the original and national companies of Dreamgirls, the highly acclaimed musical which won six Tony Awards.
He next choreographed the London premiere of Follies and then created the musical staging for Miss Saigon, both for producer Cameron Macintosh. He did the musical staging for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard both in London and on Broadway, receiving his sixth Tony nomination.
Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.
Lea Salonga
Nooooooooooo! Oh my dear Bob...... Rest In Peace, and thank you for everything. https://t.co/3YGh39LGSU- Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 22, 2021
Eva Noblezada
No no no no no no no no no no ????? https://t.co/j8jBW2uodB- livevamaria (@EvaNoblezada) January 22, 2021
Tony Yazbeck
Bob Avian was a sweet and kind spirit who generously gave his creative talents to legendary work like A Chorus Line. He was collaborative and always emotionally connected to his work. A huge heart. I will miss him so much. Rest easy Bob. Your memory will live on! a??i??- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) January 22, 2021
Liz Callaway
Such sad news. RIP dear Bob. https://t.co/B4SRfqLlvk- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) January 22, 2021
Baz Bamigboye
Saying a prayer for #BobAvian who has died aged 83. He was an integral part of the history of musical theatre on both sides of the Atlantic. What a great gent. #RIP . via @hellerNYT https://t.co/fhAMkCgrng- Baz Bamigboye ? (@BazBam) January 22, 2021
Laurence Connor
Utterly devastated to hear of the passing of a legend. It was my absolute pleasure to work with him on the revival of Miss Saigon and our industry has lost one of the greats. RIP my friend. https://t.co/gMeDirInD8- Laurence Connor (@LaurenceConnor1) January 22, 2021
Howard Sherman
Another vital figure in Broadway's history has passed. Where would musicals be without A CHORUS LINE? https://t.co/Tal8V98UIf- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) January 22, 2021
Cameron Mackintosh
The impresario a??@CamMackLtda?? pays tribute to the late #BobAvian , "musical theatre has lost one of the Greats." pic.twitter.com/TXjG9nzGLd- Baz Bamigboye ? (@BazBam) January 22, 2021
Jerry Mitchell
My heart is broken. Bob grabbed me at the very beginning and only let me go once he taught me how to not only be A Choreographer but how to be a good person, friend and collaborator. All my love and prayers to #peter and the family. RIP #BobAvian pic.twitter.com/k7q2mtstNo- Jerry Mitchell (@jammyprod) January 22, 2021
Jennifer Ashley Tepper
RIP absolute Broadway legend Bob Avian. Watch him carrying on the A Chorus Line legacy in Every Little Step. This clip where he reacts to @JasonWTam's audition gets me every time. "I haven't cried at that monologue in 30 years. Sign him up." pic.twitter.com/nJdhLmJyPW- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) January 22, 2021
