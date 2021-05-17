Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

Social Roundup: London Celebrates the Reopening of Live Theatre with #BackonStage

Theatres are now allowed to reopen from today, 17 May, with social distancing.

May. 17, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, theatres are now allowed to reopen from today, 17 May, with social distancing. From 21 June, shows will be able to perform to full audiences.

To celebrate the return to live theatre, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has launched an outdoor advertising campaign, #BackOnStage.

Shows, stars, fans, and more are sharing their excitement for the return of live theatre on social media and we've rounded up their posts below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch
Related Articles
SOLT Launches #BackOnStage Advertising Campaign to Celebrate the Return of Live Theatre Photo

SOLT Launches #BackOnStage Advertising Campaign to Celebrate the Return of Live Theatre

National Theatre Adopts Riedel DisTag Photo

National Theatre Adopts Riedel DisTag

EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE National Tour Will Resume Performances in September 2021 Photo

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE National Tour Will Resume Performances in September 2021

THE LION KING Announces New Cast Members For West End Return Including Kayi Ushe as Simba Photo

THE LION KING Announces New Cast Members For West End Return Including Kayi Ushe as Simba


More Hot Stories For You