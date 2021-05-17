Social Roundup: London Celebrates the Reopening of Live Theatre with #BackonStage

Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, theatres are now allowed to reopen from today, 17 May, with social distancing. From 21 June, shows will be able to perform to full audiences.

To celebrate the return to live theatre, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has launched an outdoor advertising campaign, #BackOnStage.

Shows, stars, fans, and more are sharing their excitement for the return of live theatre on social media and we've rounded up their posts below!

Anyone else woken up feeling like golden confetti is falling from the sky?! ? Theatres reopen THIS WEEK Queens! ??? #BackOnStage #SIXWestEnd #Queendom pic.twitter.com/UopjIqBbTc - SIX ? (@sixthemusical) May 17, 2021

Us during that first curtain call ?

Break a leg to all the theatres opening today, this week and in the months to come! We are so looking forward to celebrating you all being #BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/Cg1mV2odiB - Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) May 17, 2021

Hooray! Our front doors are open for the first time since March 2020! ? #reopen #backonstage pic.twitter.com/ZFIHUHVyml - Redbridge Drama Centre (@RedbridgeDrama) May 17, 2021

As of today, theatres will begin to open their doors, want to know when you favourite West End show is back? Give this a read ? #BackOnStage #TheatreIsBackhttps://t.co/9VSrkWJWrF pic.twitter.com/964MfE8Xle - Magic At The Musicals (@MagicAtMusicals) May 17, 2021

Happy Welcome Back to Theatre Day! No day but today....#backonstage ?? pic.twitter.com/tGvf1mT045 - Kevin Wilson ? (@KevinWilsonPR) May 17, 2021

Theatre is back!



We're sending lots of love to all the theatres around the country that are reopening today. ?



Whilst our doors are staying closed for a little while longer, we're counting down the days until we can share live theatre with our audiences.



❤️#backonstage pic.twitter.com/uChkHh3q7O - Donmar Warehouse (@DonmarWarehouse) May 17, 2021

Today is the day! Cheering on all the show's re-opening their doors once again. ?



We can't wait until November. ? #BringItOnMusical #BackOnStage #TheatreReopening pic.twitter.com/j3mxwIQGRT - Bring It On The Musical Tour (@bringitonuktour) May 17, 2021

Today's the day - theatres across the country are finally open again! We are thrilled that our friends throughout the industry are now able to welcome back performers and audiences alike. We can't wait to get back on stage this June. #BackOnStagehttps://t.co/scxXcPIPEV - Northern Ballet (@northernballet) May 17, 2021

Best of luck to all the brilliant cultural organisations reopening today! We can't wait to join excited audiences across the country and see you all back in action. #backonstage - IndigoLtd (@IndigoLtd) May 17, 2021

Today's the day! The atmosphere will be electric and we can't wait to be a part of it. #BackOnStage?? - Stage One (@StageOneNewProd) May 17, 2021

Ok ok - who's excited?! Let's see if we can get #BackOnStage trending today and tell the world about our beautiful theatres across the UK are reopening ?? - Official London Theatre (@london_theatre) May 17, 2021

Break a leg to all the theatres opening TODAY and in the weeks and months ahead. We can't wait to be in a theatre building again#BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/cBDIyNdWXC - BritishMusicHallSoc (@musichallsoc) May 17, 2021

If you need us, we'll be singing ABBA tunes for the rest of the day! ?



It feels so good that shows are finally #BackOnStage! pic.twitter.com/QslgDhxR9f - This Morning (@thismorning) May 17, 2021

Good luck to everyone who's returning to live theatre's today! Well done to everyone who's campaigned, created, and changed over the past months. And thoughts with everyone who's not back yet - you're not alone. /L#BackOnStage #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork pic.twitter.com/Treok4RG72 - Tête à Tête ? (@teteateteopera) May 17, 2021

Break a leg to all the theatres that are #BackOnStage today! Wishing everyone a safe and happy reopening - we'll see you this summer at Edinburgh Fringe ? pic.twitter.com/VXdPeDqsmw - F-BOMB THEATRE (@fbombtheatre) May 17, 2021

Break a leg to everyone returning to work in theatres today! We're so excited to be #BackOnStage



? Photo: Pamela Raith pic.twitter.com/edxclGvhRh - Mountview (@MountviewLDN) May 17, 2021

The buzz as tickets are checked, the excitement as you take your seat, the smell of that freshly printed programme, the house lights being dimmed, the anticipation of what's to come, the applause & standing ovations!



Happy reopening day. Theatre is back!#backonstage - Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) May 17, 2021

We can't wait to get back to celebrating the wonderful people of Newfoundland ? every night and sharing their remarkable story with ya all. ??️#BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/tKO9ECB4DA - Come From Away UK (@ComeFromAwayUK) May 16, 2021

Today's the day: theatres can finally reopen! To our friends across the industry, welcome home ? #BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/Yzm4ct6BBq - Mischief (@mischiefcomedy) May 17, 2021

[This] world doth embrace and hug#TimonOfAthens



Sending all our friends across the industry the BIGGEST hug today. We cannot wait to wrap you in the arms of our Globe Theatre! ⭕#BackOnStage #ThisWoodenO pic.twitter.com/YsBmPbH8HO - Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) May 17, 2021