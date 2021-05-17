SOLT Launches #BackOnStage Advertising Campaign to Celebrate the Return of Live Theatre

Theatres are now allowed to reopen from today, 17 May, with social distancing. From 21 June, shows will be able to perform to full audiences. To celebrate the return to live theatre, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has launched an outdoor advertising campaign, #BackOnStage.

More than 40 London shows and theatres will be showcased in advertisements throughout zones 1 - 2 on the London Underground.

As part of #BackOnStage, SOLT is also asking shows, venues and theatre fans across the country to use the hashtag and share moments from their first post-lockdown live theatre experience.

Emma De Souza, our Head of Marketing and Communications for SOLT, said: "Theatres cannot reopen without audiences, and the industry is hugely grateful for theatre lovers who are buying tickets in advance for their favourite West End shows. As each stage of the roadmap is met and audience confidence grows. We're thrilled to launch this campaign which has been a true collaboration with the marketing and advertising industry to celebrate the reopening of our theatres."

Ollie Deane, Director of Commercial Outdoor & DAX at Global, said: "Before the pandemic, Outdoor was a vital part of marketing campaigns for many productions, with show posters a regular sight on the London Underground and buses. We are delighted to see the theatre industry return and to work with The Society of London Theatre as they aid the sector's recovery."

Vernon Everitt, Managing Director, Customers, Communication and Technology, at Transport for London, said: "London is one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, not least when it comes to the fantastic range of theatre shows it has to offer. Theatres and the creative arts will play a huge role in London's recovery along with the new 'Let's Do London' campaign and, with near-normal levels of service on the public transport network and quieter journeys after 6pm, it's a great time for people to go to the theatre and experience London's fantastic shows again."

Learn more at Official London Theatre.