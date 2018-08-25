So Long Dearies! HELLO, DOLLY! Company Takes Final Broadway Bows Today

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

The waiters make their final gallop tonight! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! will end its historic Broadway run tonight, August 25, 2018.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

Before the curtain comes down on Dolly for good, we're looking back at the show's incredible year at the Shubert Theatre.

In September 2016, the cast was announced for a Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, which would be led by the one-and-only Bette Midler. Also joining Midler in the cast would be David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, and Kate Baldwin.

The revival officially opened on April 20, 2017 to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The show was nominated for ten Tony Awards in 2017 and won four, including the much-coveted, Best Revival of a Musical, as will as wins for Midler and Creel.

In July 2017, Donna Murphy took her first bows as the famous matchmaker, which she played once a week throughout the rest of Midler's run.

On January 20, Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber took over as the next Dolly and Horace.

Midler returned to her Tony-winning role in July for the show's final six weeks of performances.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

