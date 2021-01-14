Sisco & Josepher Launch New Radio Show IN BETWEEN THE LINES On Musical Theatre Radio

David Sisco and Laura Josepher, owners of ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, are launching a new radio show on MusicalTheatreRadio.com on Saturday, January 16 at 10 AM (EST).

Their 30-minute show, "In Between the Lines," will feature well-written, under-performed contemporary musical theatre songs with insights on why the songs are great. Guest writers and writing teams will go more in depth into their writing process and share what they're currently working on.

Created by Jean-Paul Yovanoff, Musical Theatre Radio is a free internet radio station playing show tunes from stage musicals both popular and rare from around the world, with a mandate of promoting new creators and their shows. MTR is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, runs 24/7, 365 days of the year, and broadcasts in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

David and Laura run ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, the largest online database of contemporary musical theatre writers and songs. "We're so grateful to Jean-Paul Yovanoff at Musical Theatre Radio for offering us a time slot on his station," said Josepher. "It's a natural next step in the work we've been doing to lift up great contemporary musical theatre writers and songs."

The first six shows feature the following writers and performers:

January 16 - New Beginnings: Songs by: Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond, Andy Roninson & Greg Edwards, Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou, and special guests Divya Maus & Richard Hanson. Performances by: Heidi Blickenstaff, Renée Albulario, Christopher Higgins, and Drew Gehling.

January 23 - A Season for Everything: Songs by: Gregory Jacobs-Roseman and special guest Will Reynolds. Performances by: Will Reynolds, Erin Mackey, Sara Jean Ford, and Jason "Sweettooth" Williams.

January 30 - In the City: Songs by: Danny Abosh, Josée Weigand, Michael Cooper & Thomas Caruso, and special guests Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon. Performances by: Lauren Nicole Chapman, Jake Tudor, Marshal Kennedy Carolan, and Kennedy Caughell.

February 6 - Relationship Status: It's Complicated: Songs by: Creighton Irons, Dan Furman, Ben Bonnema, and special guest Katya Stanislavskaya. Performances by: Hannah Elles, Karen Marie Richards, Larry Owens, and Natalie Ballenger.

February 13 - Big Love: Songs by: Josepher Trefler & Bill Nelson, Adam Overett, Jessica Fleitman & Rick Bassett, and special guests Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou. Performances by: Sean Doherty, Adam Overett, Christiana Cole, and Lisa St. Lou.

February 20 - The Smell of Pine: Songs by: Daniel Maté, Beth Falcone, Carmel Dean & Sarah Underwood, and special guest Tom Gualtieri. Performances by: Noah Zachary, Jerry Lanning, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Jason Forbach.

Tune in for the premiere of "In Between the Lines" on Saturday, January 16 at 10 AM (EST), only on MusicalTheatreRadio.com.