Sin Fronteras to Launch NYC Bilingual Theater Initiative

Sin Fronteras will launch November 13-14, 2026, with performances, masterclasses and creative exchanges at The Tank and The Clemente in New York City. Produced by LaPecosa Industry and co-produced by Monqui Biznes, the bilingual theater initiative brings Englishand Spanish-speaking artists and audiences together ahead of its inaugural festival in September 2027.

Bill Bowers, whose Broadway credits include The Lion King and The Scarlet Pimpernel, will lead The Silent (and not so silent) Art of Mime on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Clemente, Room 309. The workshop will be taught in English.

At The Tank, the Partner Monologue Showcase will bring nine artists from eight countries to a shared stage, with work proposed by partner theaters including Repertorio Español, Teatro SEA and FUERZAfest. Performances will take place in English or Spanish, with supertitles in both languages.

Part I begins Friday, November 13, at 9:30 p.m. and features:

Los niños perdidos, performed by Sandra Gumuzzio

Worth The Wait, performed by Nicco Diaz

The Interpreter, performed by Mary Hould

Body in Transit, performed by Camila Barra

Cuatriboliao, performed by César Cova

Part II begins Saturday, November 14, at 10 p.m. and features:

Death by 9 to 5, performed by Pelayo AF

Estrellada Siempre Fui (Homenaje a Tita Merello), performed by Mariana Buoninconti

Jhonny Sueño de Tambora, performed by Antonio Melenciano

Dreaming My Reality, performed by Andres Gallardo Bustillo

Saturday's Blind Dates Creation Lab will bring selected professional artists together in small groups, each with a four-hour rehearsal block to create a work inspired by solitude. The four pieces, each no longer than five minutes, will premiere at The Tank at 9:30 p.m.

The Clemente's Saturday program also includes Writing & Dramaturgy: A Bilingual Talk with Carolina Cuervo and Martha Schreiner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conversation will be held in English and Spanish and is free with advance registration. From 2 to 5 p.m., Colombian playwright and director Jorge Hugo Marín, co-founder of La Maldita Vanidad, will lead El Creador y su Imaginario, a masterclass conducted in Spanish.

The Launch Party takes place Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Tank, with a DJ, the official festival presentation and a surprise immersive bilingual performance by Jorge Pérez.

Friday tickets are $30. Saturday tickets are $50 for Launch Party + performances, or $30 for Performances only. Tickets and separate masterclass and free-talk registration links are available at https://sinfronteras.nyc/tickets. Full program details are at https://sinfronteras.nyc/lineup.

ID Studio Theater is the festival's Presenting Partner and fiscal sponsor. The Tank and The Clemente are Launch Venue Partners. The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street, 1st Floor; The Clemente is at 107 Suffolk Street.

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