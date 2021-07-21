VIDEO: A Look Back on Songs from the Broadway-Bound Musical, KPOP

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, DC's Signature Theatre will present the pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Broadway Musical, running December 2021 - January 2022. The musical features a book by Jason Kim (The Model American, 30 Million), music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park (The Song of Summer), and music and lyrics by Max Vernon (The Song of Summer, The View Upstairs), choreographed by Jennifer Weber (Cruel Intentions: The Musical National Tour, StageWorks Hudson's Stockholm), and directed by Teddy Bergman (Woodshed Collective's Empire Travel Agency, The Tenant).

Get a backstage pass inside the high-stakes world of the Korean pop music sensation that's sweeping the globe. As K-pop superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle their entire label. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, this multimedia experience explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-pumping international phenomenon.

The musical premiered at Ars Nova in September 2017 and earned three Lucille Lortel Awards and seven Drama desk nominations in the 2018. Need a refresher? Check out some numbers from the show below!

Scenes from KPOP

Ashley Park sings "Bung Uh Ree Sae"

Julia Abueva sings "Phoenix" "Come To My Bed" featuring Toren Nakamura, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, Joomin Hwang & John Yi Creative team holds an open call

Photo Credit: Ben Arons