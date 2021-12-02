Sierra Boggess, Montego Glover & More to Star in ASTEP Christmas Concert

Artists Striving to End Poverty is celebrating its Twelfth Annual New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit ASTEP, taking place on Monday, December 13th at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City. A special auction though Charitybuzz will feature exclusive experiences from Moulin Rouge, Wicked, Hamilton, Music Man, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, and The Book of Mormon!

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than an evening featuring Broadway's most sought-after talent singing new and classic holiday song...with a twist! Along with your seasonal favorites, expect fresh, original approaches - pop, soul, R&B, rock and more- many of them captured on the Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight album "New York City Christmas," available for purchase at the concert.

Conceived and produced by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (NBC's Annie Live, Allegiance, Cry-Baby) the concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish) Tony Award nominee Montego Glovery (Memphis, Hamilton) Chester Gregory (Motown, Sister Act, Hairspray) Sierra Boggess (Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid) Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Smokey Joe's) David Josefsberg (Beetlejuice, The Prom) Kenita Miller (Come From Away, Once On This Island) Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick) Eric William Morris (King Kong) Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day, Dear Evan Hansen) Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) Ben Roseberry (The Lion King) Becca Gottlieb (Nicholas Nickleby, Grand Thef) and Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night, Into the Woods).

Also appearing will be musicians Lynne Shankel (Music Director/Piano), Randy Landau (Bass), Frank Pagano (Drums), Jim Hershman (Guitar), Peter Calo (Guitar), Sarah Hewitt Roth (Cello), Max Mosten (Violin), Scott Kreitzer (Sax), Jeff Schiller (Sax), and Colin Brigstocke (Trumpet).

Tickets for this performance may be purchased online through Joe's Pub website https:// publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2021/a/astep-2021/ or at the box office at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street.

All proceeds from tickets to the show and album sales go to supporting ASTEP's mission to connect performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. A special auction will also be featured during the concert, featuring soughtafter items such as signed ASTEP merchandise like hats, t-shirts, and bags!

For more information about ASTEP visit www.astep.org