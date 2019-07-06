Sid Ramin, Broadway Composer, Arranger, and Orchestrator, Dies at 100

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that composer and orchestrator Sid Ramin, best known for his work on West Side Story, has died, according to The New York Times. Ramin was 100 years old.

Ramin was an orchestrator, arranger, and composer, who won an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the film version of West Side Story. He was also one of the three orchestrators on the original Broadway production of the show.

Though West Side Story may be the most notable, Ramin also worked on many other Broadway shows such as Wonderful Town (1953), Say, Darling (1958), Gypsy (1959), The Girls Against the Boys (1959), Vintage '60 (1960), Wildcat (1960), The Conquering Hero (1961), Kwamina (1961), I Can Get It for You Wholesale (1962), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), Sophie (1963), Bette Midler's Clams on the Half Shell Revue (1975), 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (1976), Smile (1986), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (1989), Crazy for You (1992), and The Red Shoes (1993).

In addition to his work on Broadway, Ramin won an Emmy for his work on All My Children, as well as 12 Clio Awards for his work in advertising.

For television, Ramin wrote theme music for the Patty Duke Show and Candid Camera. He was not heavily involved in the film business, but he was the arranger and conductor for the 1969 crime drama Stiletto, as well as the 1973 television movie remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

Read more on The New York Times.





