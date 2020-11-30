Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Ratatouille the Musical recently gained popularity across TikTok. Check out the virtual program made on Stage Mag!
Chances are by now you've heard of TikTok's latest craze, the Ratatouille musical.
With songs created adhoc by users all across the app and the world, including Kevin Chamberlin, Broadway composer Joe Iconis, and even Broadway producer Ken Davenport on board, the show has picked started to catch on. It was even featured in The New York Times.
READ: How Em Jacc's RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
The show has also sparked the behind-the-scenes makers, inspiring many to create set designs, costume designs, make-up designs, and even choreography.
Could a Ratatouille musical really be coming to the stage? We're not sure, but just so we're prepared, we've created a Stage Mag for the occasion!
BroadwayWorld recently launched Stage Mag, a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team details, and then the sky's the limit. To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
You can check out our Ratatouille the Musical Stage Mag below!
