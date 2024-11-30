Shop GYPSY on Broadway Merch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shop the entire merch collection for the new Broadway production of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald - now available in BroadwayWorld's shop!

Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

Led by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Gypsy also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (Dainty June).

Gypsy Names Pullover Sweatshirt

A navy unisex pullover sweatshirt with a design featuring all the iconic actresses who have starred as Rose in Gypsy on Broadway. Sizes range from S-2XL.



Gypsy Momma's List Women's Tee

Momma's doin' fine in these dusty rose women's cut tee. Sizes range from S-2XL.



Gypsy Momma's Got the Stuff Tote

Momma's got the stuff with this navy tote bag. 14"h x 14"w x 3"d.



Gypsy Majestic Marquee Tote

Be a part of history with the reopening of the Majestic Theatre. A design featuring the newly renovated Majestic Theatre featuring the Gypsy marquee. Natural canvas tote, 10.5"w x 14"h x 5"d



Gypsy Let Me Entertain You Long Sleeve Tee

A burgundy unisex long sleeve tee with the quote "let me entertain you" centered on the front in a marquee light design, with Gypsy logo on the sleeve. Sizes range from S – 2XL.



Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie

Everything's coming up roses with this zip hoodie. A black unisex zip hoodie featuring the show's logo and the quote "everything's coming up roses" on the sleeve. Sizes range from S - 2XL.



Gypsy Unisex Logo Tee

Here it is, boys! A navy unisex logo tee featuring the logo art on the front with the quote "Here she is, boys" on the back. Sizes range from S – 3XL.



Gypsy Logo Hat

This navy adjustable hat features an embroidered design with the Gypsy logo on the front and the quote "curtain up! Light the lights! " on the back.



Gypsy Ticket Magnet

A 2 inch x 5 inch ticket inspired acrylic magnet featuring the show's logo.



Gypsy Silk Scarf

A stylish silk scarf featuring a repeating rose design. 36 inches x 36 inches.



Gypsy Rose Spinner Ornament

Everything's coming up roses with this spinner ornament! Featuring a center circle with a glitter rose design and the show's logo.



Gypsy Logo Enamel Pin

A 1.5" glitter enamel pin featuring the logo art on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card.



Gypsy Logo Magnet

Curtain Up, Light the Lights! A 2.5" x 3.5" magnet featuring the logo art.



Gypsy You Gotta Get a Gimmick Large Fan

You gotta get a gimmick and with this fan you will! Large black fan with a design inspired by the three burlesque performers in Gypsy. Open fan width 26 inches.



Gypsy Have an Eggroll, Mr. Goldstone! Enamel Pin

A 1.5 inch enamel pin inspired by the iconic line "have an eggroll Mr. Goldstone!"



