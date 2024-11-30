Shop GYPSY on Broadway Merch

Gypsy is now running at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre.
Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.
Led by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Gypsy also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (Dainty June).
