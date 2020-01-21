Seth Rudetsky Announces New Cruises on his Big Fat Broadway Vacations Line, Joining Judy Perl Worldwide Travel

Click Here for More Articles on Seth Rudetsky

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky, (dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway" by Audra McDonald), has teamed up with cruise travel expert Judy Perl to create Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, a new line of Broadway-themed cruises.

The vacations include itineraries on luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas, Cunard and Celebrity. The partnership's first 2020 offering will be in February to the Caribbean on Celebrity. The new partnership brings together a Broadway insider with a VIP travel expert.

Seth Rudetsky, who began on Broadway as a musician for such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and The Producers¸ is known worldwide for his irreverent and in-depth takes on everything Broadway. His solo shows have garnered five-star reviews in London, and his Broadway musical Disaster! was a New York Times critics' pick.

Seth's comedy writing has garnered him three Emmy nominations. Seth is the host and music director for The Seth Rudetsky Series in which he teams with Broadway stars such as Patti LuPone and Sutton Foster in concert halls across the country and at New York City's Town Hall for hilarious off-the-cuff interviews and show-stopping performances.

Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations programs in 2020 feature a diverse range of international travel options including cruises to:

The Eastern Caribbean: February 15-22 on board Celebrity Equinox with Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (Prom) and Lillias White (The Life), as well as Seth's Sirius XM co-host Christine Pedi.

The Adriatic & Greek Isles: June 14-25 on board the Seven Seas Voyager with Broadway leading ladies Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Andrea McArdle (Annie) along with Tony winner Santino Fontana (Cinderella, Tootsie).

Bermuda and Newport: July 12-19 on the Celebrity Summit with Drama Desk Award winner Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Pretty Woman's Jason Danieley and Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple).

A Transatlantic Crossing from New York to London: October 22-30, on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2 with Tony winners Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) and Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza). Performers are subject to change.

Early 2021 scheduling includes a cruise to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman on board Celebrity Apex, February 13-20.

New York City-based Judy Perl Worldwide Travel was founded in 2001 by Judy Perl, a 35-year travel industry veteran who began her career with Seabourn and Cunard cruise lines and was the creator of the original Playbill cruise.

Said Ms. Perl, "We are excited to offer our clients the finest curated travel experiences in the world. Our staff's extensive land and cruise travel knowledge translates into the creation of trips that offer perfection and distinction to every detail. Joining together with Seth is the perfect Broadway blend of expertise, entertainment and fun."

Noted Broadway composer, actor, musician and host Seth Rudetsky offers Seth Rudetsky's Big Fat Broadway Vacations with cruises where passengers can immerse themselves in the Great White Way by attending nightly Broadway performances, meeting the stars up-close-and-personal, performing in master classes, joining the final variety show alongside the stars, participating in Broadway trivia games/video nights, and being part of Seth's Broadway radio broadcast.

Cruises are on such luxury lines as Celebrity, Cunard, and Regent. Itineraries in 2020 and early 2021 include the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Adriatic; Bermuda; a transatlantic crossing; and Mexico. A robust line-up in 2021 is in development. For information and reservations, call 1-212-979-7400 or 1-866-805-1554, or email to reservations@sethbroadwayvacations.com . Twitter @SethRudetsky, Instagram @SethRudetsky, Facebook BigFatBwayCruise, #sethsbroadwaycruise, www.sethsbroadwayvacations.com

Seth Rudetsky's Big Fat Broadway Vacations are in partnership with New York City-based Judy Perl Worldwide Travel, a Virtuoso travel agency specializing in creating special-interest themed cruises. Founded 18 years ago by Judy Perl, a former executive with Cunard Line and Seabourn Cruise Lines, Judy Perl Worldwide Travel provides hands-on cruise itinerary planning, insider tips, hotel and air reservations and VIP tour arrangements. The travel professionals at JPWT have collectively visited more than 130 countries. JPWT prides itself on its loyal client base and sets itself apart through deep knowledge of the travel world, personalized service, and attention to detail. www.judyperltravel.com, 1-866-572-7847 (toll-free).

Photo Credit: Trygve Larsen





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You