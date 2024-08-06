Selena Gomez Talks Working on 'Incredible' EMILIA PEREZ Musical Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez discussed her upcoming feature film Emilia Pérez, along with her Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building. Emilia Pérez, due to be released by Netflix later this year, is a Spanish-language musical. Gomez recently won the Best Actress award for the movie at Cannes.

"Jacques [Audiard], the director, was so wonderful," Gomez told THR. "We were able to build the character, Jessi, around my ability, and I was so grateful for that. It allowed me to not only focus on just making sure I was speaking Spanish — I could be a little bit more free and focus on my performance."

She went on to say that it was "probably the best experience that I’ve had on a set since Spring Breakers. I’ve been very lucky to be in great projects, but those two have a special place in my heart, because it was something I was afraid to do.

"I’m blown away at the reception, and rightfully so. The women in this movie are fantastic," she added.

The film is set to be released in French theaters on August 21 and will debut in select theaters this Fall and on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Overqualified and undervalued, Rita (Zoe Saldaña) is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.

The cast also includes Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard. The film is written and directed by Jacques Audiard with original songs by Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol

Emilia Pérez debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.