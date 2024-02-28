Scott Ellis To Remain Roundabout Theatre Company Interim Artistic Director Through 2025-26 Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that Tony Award-winning director Scott Ellis will remain Interim Artistic Director for the 2025-26 Season.

Ellis joined the company following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Todd Haimes. Theatre leadership are currently conducting an international search for a permanent successor to Haimes in 2025.

About Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis' Broadway credits include Take Me Out (Tony Award), She Loves Me (Tony Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle nomination), You Can't Take It With You (Tony Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle nomination), On the Twentieth Century (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Elephant Man (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Tony nomination), Harvey, Curtains (Tony nomination), The Little Dog Laughed (Lortel nomination), Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination), The Man Who Had All The Luck, The Rainmaker, 1776 (Drama Desk, Tony nomination), Company, Steel Pier (Tony nomination), She Loves Me (First Revival, Tony nomination), A Month In The Country, Picnic.

Off-Broadway he worked on Amy and the Orphans, Dada Woof, Papa Hot (LCT), Tom Durnin, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Streamers, Good Boys And True, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, The Waverly Gallery, Flora, The Red Menace (Drama Desk nom), and The World Goes 'Round (Drama Desk Award). His television work includes "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," HBO's "Divorce," "A Christmas Story Live" (Fox), "Weeds" (EP), "30 Rock" (Emmy nomination, Best Director), "Modern Family."