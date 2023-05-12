Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt & More to Present at The Drama League Awards

The 89th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00PM.

Tony Award winners Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders), Ben Platt (Parade), Bebe Neuwirth (The Bedwetter), and Director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), along with Tony Award Nominee Sara Bareilles (Into the Woods), Director Sheryl Kaller, and Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President of The Shubert Organization, will present the esteemed awards at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards. Emmy Award-winning NY1 host Frank DiLella, who was previously announced as this year's host, will also present.

The 89th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, New York, NY) on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00PM. More information about the ceremony and how to attend can be found at dramaleague.org/2023awards. The 2023 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions that began preview performances between April 21, 2022, and April 23, 2023.

Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories:

Distinguished Performance Award

Outstanding Production of a Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

See the full list of nominations here!

The Distinguished Performance Award will be presented by Neuwirth. The Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Production of a Musical Awards will be presented by McDonald and Platt; and Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical will be presented by Kaller. The Drama League previously announced the 2023 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony® Award winner André DeShields will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, which will be presented by Chavkin; director Lear deBessonet will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, presented by Bareilles; The Drama Book Shop, owned by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award, presented by DiLella; and J.P. Morgan Asset and Wealth Management CCO Darin Oduyoye will receive the Gratitude Award, presented by Flateman.

For a complete list of productions and performers that have won Drama League Awards in the event's history, as well as all past honorees, visit dramaleague.org/awards. More information on sponsoring the event can be found at dramaleague.org/awards.

ABOUT THE DRAMA LEAGUE:

The Drama League advances the American theater by providing lifelong artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, we are one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible across multiple mediums reaching ever-wider audiences, and build sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic life, and our work in education offers both continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.

More information about The Drama League's programs, alumni, and the Awards history can be found at www.dramaleague.org.




