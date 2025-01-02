Saoirse Ronan Shares That She Would Love to Do a Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Saoirse Ronan has had a diverse career this far, but now she has revealed that she wants to work on a musical! In an interview with Deadline, Ronan shared that she has been loving the Wicked film adaptation, and is hoping that a musical is in her future.

When asked about a movie genre that she still wants to explore, she responded with “a musical", before sharing, “I can’t stop thinking about Wicked. I love it so much.”

"Maybe an original," she continued. “I would like to do a biopic on someone, but I’m not going to say who it is because I don’t want someone to steal it.”

While Ronan has never appeared in a musical on stage, she did star as Abigail Williams in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Crucible. She also played Lady Macbeth in the 2021 West End revival of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Ronan made her acting debut in 2003 on the Irish medical drama series The Clinic and had her breakthrough role in the period drama film Atonement (2007), which earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her career progressed with starring roles in The Lovely Bones (2009) and Hanna (2011), and a supporting role in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). Ronan received critical acclaim and nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing an Irish immigrant in New York in Brooklyn (2015), the eponymous high school senior in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (2017), and Jo March in Gerwig's Little Women (2019). She also won a Golden Globe Award for Lady Bird. Ronan has since produced and starred in the drama The Outrun (2024).