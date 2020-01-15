Santino Fontana, Caissie Levy and More to Perform at INTO THE UNKNOWN! THE SONGS OF KRISTEN & BOBBY LOPEZ

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 37th Birthday Gala, Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez, honoring the Academy and Grammy Award winning songwriting duo, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presented by The New York Pops.



Guest artists from across the Broadway, film and television community will pay tribute to the Lopezes, including Jennifer Barnhart (original Mrs. T and Bad Idea Bar in Avenue Q), Jaime Camil (Broadway star; the voice of Papá Rivera in Pixar's Coco), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut in Avenue Q), Santino Fontana (Tony winner for Best Actor in Tootsie; Disney's Frozen; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon), Mykal Kilgore (first national tour of The Book of Mormon), Caissie Levy (originated the role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), Rick Lyon (original Nicky and Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), Andrew Rannells (Tony Award nominee for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon), and John Tartaglia (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q). Additional guest artists to be announced.



Proceeds from the Gala support the orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Concert Information



THE NEW YORK POPS 37TH BIRTHDAY GALA

Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Kristen and Bobby Lopez, Music Honorees

Jennifer Barnhart, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells, and John Tartaglia, Guest Artists

Kids on Stage Students

Children of Ronald McDonald House New York

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble, Cindy Thole, Director/Choreographer, Christine Riley, Music Director



Ticket Information



Concert-only tickets, priced from $75, are available at newyorkpops.org or by calling 212-765-7677. Tickets are also available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or by phone at CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800, or at carnegiehall.org.



Tickets to the full gala evening range from $1,500 (concert and dinner seating for one) to $50,000 (premier concert seating and VIP dinner table for eight). For more information about the black-tie dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York, call 212-765-7677 or visit www.newyorkpops.org.





About the Honorees



Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the Oscar- and Grammy-Award winning, married songwriting team behind the Disney animated films Frozen and Frozen 2. Together they also wrote the Oscar winning song "Remember Me" from Pixar's Coco and adapted Frozen for the Broadway stage. Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards for its Off-Broadway run. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film, and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical, songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins), and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez both serve on the Dramatist Guild Council. Graduates of Yale University and Williams College, respectively, they now reside in Brooklyn with their two daughters.







Photo credit: Stephen Poff, Fer Piña, Dave Cross, Warren Elgort, Ambe J, Justin Patterson, Deborah Lopez, Michael Tammaro





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You