SWEET MAGNOLIAS Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul and The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness on Broadway and beyond, are thrilled to welcome Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. The writer discusses running a positive television set, working alongside her children, the WGA strike and much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

