SWEET MAGNOLIAS Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 3 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 4 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

SWEET MAGNOLIAS Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

SWEET MAGNOLIAS Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul and The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness on Broadway and beyond, are thrilled to welcome Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. The writer discusses running a positive television set, working alongside her children, the WGA strike and much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform Crazy Photo
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'

Justin Guarini, Aisha Jackson, Briga Heelan, and the cast of Once Upon a One More Time appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform 'Crazy.' The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. Watch videos of both of the performances now!

2
Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Dying To Produce Reunion Concert Photo
Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast 'Dying' To Produce Reunion Concert

The Original Broadway Cast of Legally Blonde the Musical are hoping to reunite for a benefit concert.

3
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/16/2023.

4
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand Photo
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand

Waterfall: A New Musical, inspired by the Thai musical Behind the Painting and based upon the novel by Sriburapa, will play at Bangkok's Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre this fall.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in ThailandJosh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand
Video: Betty Who Sings BroadwayVideo: Betty Who Sings Broadway
Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in Michael John LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterPriscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in Michael John LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Videos

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You