SUNSET BOULEVARD Star Tom Francis Sidelined Due To Vocal Injury

Francis announced the news on his Instagram story citing laryngitis leading to a vocal cord injury as cause for his absence.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Tom Francis, one of the stars of Broadway's acclaimed new production of Sunset Boulevard, will miss this week's performances of the musical due to illness.

Ensemble members Jimin Moon and Diego Andres Rodriguez will alternate in the role of Joe Gillis during his recovery. 

About Tom Francis

Tom Francis is an Olivier Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd. (Savoy Theatre, West End). Other theatre credits include & Juliet (Shaftesbury), What’s New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep), Rent (Hope Mill), Hair  The Concert (London Palladium) and I Could Use a Drink (Gartland Productions). Screen credits include “You” (Netflix) and the upcoming untitled Noah Baumbach Picture (Netflix). Training: Arts Educational School. Instagram: @realtomfrancis.

About Sunset Boulevard

West End and Broadway director Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac, Evita) reimagines one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best-loved musicals – based on the Billy Wilder film - for a whole new generation. Famed movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both…





