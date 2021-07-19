STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL is Turning Off-Broadway Upside Down!

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical" emerges from the Upside Down in a strictly limited 5-week Off-Broadway engagement at The Players Theatre from August 5 to September 5, with an official Opening Night on August 11th at 7 pm.

Featuring an original book and score by Jonathan Hogue, "Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical" is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy 1980's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

