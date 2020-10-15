STICKS & STONES Cast Members on Dream Roles, Onstage Mishaps, and More!

The new musical STICKS & STONES premieres on Friday, October 16th at 8:00 p.m and stars Audra McDonald, George Salazar, Javier Muñoz and more.

The new musical STICKS & STONES premieres on Friday, October 16th at 8:00 p.m. on www.broadwayworld.com and www.broadwaycares.org. It stars Joshua Colley, Mykal Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, Broadway legend Audra McDonald and 135 young performers from around the world.

The new musical addresses teen bullying, using the story of David up to his triumph over Goliath.

STICKS & STONES is being streamed as part of a fundraising campaign for National Bullying Prevention Month, and will be available through October 20. The stream benefits both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation

Playing David's sisters (who function as the show's narrators) are Cassie Donegan of Nashville, Tennessee as Abigail and Gabriela Gonzalez (a sophomore at Winthrop University) of Charlotte, North Carolina as Zeruiah.

Here are some insights into these two up and coming talents.

The first musical you saw was:

Cassie Donegan

Cassie Donegan: The first musical of any kind I saw was a little cantata at my church. The first professional musical I ever saw was the Broadway tour of MAMMA MIA when I was 8... and I sang along to the MegaMix like my life depended on it.

Gabriella Gonzalez: The first musical that I ever saw was Annie, but it was the movie musical version with Carole Burnett. I remember walking around the house humming "Tomorrow" dreaming of having short red curls. The first live musical that I saw was SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL JR.!

The first time you thought "this is what I'm meant to do" was:

Gabriella Gonzalez: The first time I thought "This is what I was meant to do" was actually last November. I was doing the Charlotte Intensive with the Broadway Dreams Foundation and all of the faculty made me feel like I could do this, and that it wasn't an unrealistic goal. The support that Broadway Dreams has given me throughout the past year has really assured me that I should be pursuing this career.

Cassie Donegan: In all honesty, I don't remember ever thinking I should or could do anything else. Being a daughter of a musician, I'm very blessed to have had the arts as an intricate part of my life for pretty much all of it. I've never been able to picture myself in any other career.

The first show in which you performed was:

Cassie Donegan: I did my very first show when I was 4! I played Kaa the Snake in THE JUNGLE BOOK!

Gabriella Gonzalez: The first show in which I performed was GUYS AND DOLLS JR., and I was an apple seller and a part of the male ensemble!

Your worst onstage mishap was:

Gabriella Gonzalez: My worst onstage mishap was when I was in INTO THE WOODS.

Gabriella Gonzalez

It was opening night and the wig that I wore for my act one Witch costume started slipping off of my head during my rap. I cannot imagine how silly I looked!

Cassie Donegan: My worst would probably be a tie between the time I got dropped while playing Peter Pan and the time my bra fell off during the song Positive while playing Elle in LEGALLY BLONDE.

Your favorite role you've played to date was:

Cassie Donegan: Another tie between Doralee Rhodes in 9 TO 5 and Callie Hartley in SMOKE: BALLAD OF THE NIGHT RIDERS!

Gabriella Gonzalez: My favorite role I have played to date is definitely The Witch in INTO THE WOODS.

Your current dream role is:

Gabriella Gonzalez: My current dream role is Nina Rosario in IN THE HEIGHTS. I relate so much to her character and I absolutely love the show.

Cassie Donegan: Miss Honey in MATILDA!

The dream team who should write a musical for you to star in is:

Cassie Donegan: This dream team of Scott Logsdon and John McDaniel is pretty perfect, I'd say! They are two incredibly real people who just get it (and me) and are beyond talented. Couldn't ask for anyone else.

Gabriella Gonzalez: My dream team to write a musical for me to star in would be Lin Manuel Miranda and Anais Mitchell. Both of them have created such beautiful shows with incredible lyrics and composition, and I would be interested in seeing what they could make together.

Five desert album cast recordings:

Cassie Donegan: VANITIES, CAROUSEL, FALSETTOS, BONNIE AND CLYDE, and my guilty pleasure- MAMMA MIA!

Gabriella Gonzalez: IN THE HEIGHTS, SWEENEY TODD, PIPPIN, RENT, and ORDINARY DAYS.

The role you can't wait to be old enough to play is:

Cassie Donegan: Diana in NEXT TO NORMAL.

Gabriella Gonzalez: Mrs. Lovett. I have been dreaming of playing her since I was 14 years old, and I really hope that someday I get the chance.

Your Broadway inspiration/s is/are:

Gabriella Gonzalez: My Broadway inspirations are Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, and Phillipa Soo.

Cassie Donegan: Megan Hilty and Madeline Kahn

Five people you will thank in your Tony acceptance speech:

Gabriella Gonzalez: My mentor and friend Hali Christopher, My Family (specifically my sister), the Broadway Dreams Faculty, my voice teacher Ashley West- Davis, and my friends.

Cassie Donegan: There are definitely more than 5 people who deserve thanks - but if I had to choose it would be my great-grandparents (they count as one right?), Jo Lynn Burks, Judith Coffman, Kay Sykes, Jill Linn Smith, and Scott Logsdon. Okay that's "6" - but I couldn't narrow it down anymore!

STICKS & STONES was written by Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer and conductor John McDaniel (GREASE, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN) and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon (LES MISÉRABLES, Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth J. Lane).

During the free stream, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares and Born This Way Foundation, the latter founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Born This Way Foundation supports the mental and emotional wellness of young people and works with them to create a kinder, braver world. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

