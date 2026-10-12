STEPS IN CONCERT to Benefit Dance Scholarship at Joyce Theater

Steps on Broadway, one of the world's most respected dance training centers, will present Steps in Concert on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at The Joyce Theater in New York City. Bringing together acclaimed faculty choreographers, professional guest artists, and the next generation of dancers, the evening will showcase the extraordinary range of talent and artistry that has made Steps a cornerstone of New York City's dance community for more than four decades.

This year's program features original works by 12 Steps faculty choreographers: Christina Carminucci, Brandon Coleman, Keenan Cooks, Rachel Leigh Dolan, Jaryd Farcon, Chris Jarosz, Marc Kimelman, Adrian Lee, Camden Loeser, Sarah Meahl, Krystyna Resavy, and Randy Skinner. Spanning a range of dance styles and artistic perspectives, the program reflects the diversity of training and creative expression that defines Steps on Broadway.

The evening will also feature guest performances by New York City Ballet dancers Mia Williams and Cainan Weber, Broadway vocalist Samantha Pollino, and The New Jack Cole Dancers, alongside performances by dancers from Steps Academy and Steps Conservatory, bringing together established professionals and emerging artists on one of New York City's most celebrated dance stages.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Carol Paumgarten Scholarship Fund, established in 2021 in honor of Steps on Broadway co-founder Carol Paumgarten, whose vision helped build Steps into an internationally recognized home for dance training. The fund provides financial assistance to aspiring dancers, helping students access world-class instruction and pursue their artistic and professional goals regardless of financial circumstances.

For more than four decades, Steps has been both a home for working professional dancers and a vital bridge for emerging artists preparing to enter the professional world. On any given day, aspiring dancers train alongside Broadway performers, members of leading dance companies, and internationally recognized artists, creating an environment where the next generation learns from those actively shaping the industry. Steps in Concert brings that unique community to the stage, celebrating the connection between training and professional performance while raising critical funds to ensure more dancers have access to those opportunities.

'What makes Steps so special is the community of artists who come through our doors every day. You have young dancers just beginning their training alongside professionals who are performing on Broadway and with some of the world's leading dance companies. That exchange of experience, knowledge, and inspiration is at the heart of who we are,' said Joe Lanteri, Executive Director of Steps on Broadway. 'Steps in Concert is an opportunity to bring that community together onstage while supporting the next generation of dancers through the Carol Paumgarten Scholarship Fund.'

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase at www.stepsnyc.com/steps-in-concert.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 30 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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