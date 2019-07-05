STAGE TUBE: John Stamos Hosts PBS' 39th Annual A CAPITOL FOURTH, Featuring Laura Osnes, Keala Settle & More!

Jul. 5, 2019  

John Stamos hosted PBS' 39th annual broadcast of A CAPITOL FOURTH, which aired on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2019 before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

A CAPITOL FOURTH aired live from the West Lawn of the Capitol Building and featured Tony Nominees Laura Osnes and Keala Settle, Carole King and the cast of BEAUTIFUL, Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, American Idol's Laine Hardy, Colbie Caillat with band Gone West, Angelica Hale, The O'Jays and the Sesame Street Muppets, plus The Voice 2019 winner Maelyn Jarmon singing the National Anthem, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Watch the full broadcast below!



