SPAMALOT Will Perform on THE VIEW Next Week

Spamalot is performing on The View next week.

Tune into the talk show on Monday, Feb. 19 at 11:00 am to catch cast of the hit Broadway revival perform a number from the show.

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The performance will mark the production's third televised appearance, following performances of "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" and "Knights of the Round Table" on the TODAY Show. They performed a medley of the two songs on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week.

The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow “The View” stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman