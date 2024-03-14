Photo: Whoopi Goldberg Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, March 13, Whoopi Goldberg came out to support the cast of Monty Python's SPAMALOT on Broadway. Following the performance, Goldberg took the time to meet the cast.

Audiences have three more weeks to catch the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy which concludes its limited engagement on Sunday, April 7, 2024. At the time of the final performance, SPAMALOT will have completed a 24-week run at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. A national tour is set to launch in fall of 2025.

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.