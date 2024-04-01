Must Watch: Cast of SPAMALOT Gives Hilarious Curtain Call Speech For BC/EFA Red Bucket Collections

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the performance on March 30, cast members from Spamalot took the stage to give a hilarious speech promoting the current Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS red bucket collections.

The fun moment was led by Christopher Fitzgerald who plays Patsy. Check out the must-watch video here!

The iconic Red Buckets of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS returned in March in the hands of cast members and volunteers at Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring theaters across the country as Broadway Cares’ annual Spring Fundraising Competition began once more.

Through Sunday, April 28, 2024, audience members who donate in Red Buckets will provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication and more critical support to people in need and crisis. A $10 donation covers one HIV test at a health clinic; $50 in a Red Bucket provides a week of healthy meals to someone living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.

The Broadway revival of Monty Python's SPAMALOT will conclude its run on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. At the time of its closing, SPAMALOT will have completed a 24-week run. A national tour is set to launch in fall of 2025.

The SPAMALOT cast is currently led by Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) as Sir Robin, two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman as Lancelot, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald(Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater(SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula(Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.