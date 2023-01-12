SOME LIKE IT HOT to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

The cast of Some Like it Hot will perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Tuesday, January 17.
The episode will air 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The song that they will be performing has not yet been announced.
Recently, Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee perform "You Can't Have Me" from the hit musical on GOOD MORNING AMERICA (watch here). It followed their performance of the title song on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (watch here).
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute. Opening night is scheduled for December 11th.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide IN PLAIN SIGHT without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
Emmy Award-nominated "Late Night with Seth Meyers," hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature "A Closer Look" segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day.
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin
This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!
This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!
Mariah Carey has a special cameo in the new Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot! The popstar, who was revealed to be a producer on the musical, also recorded the pre-show announcement, which plays for the audience before every show. Check out a video here!
Amber Ruffin appeared on The View this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut co-writing the book of Some Like It Hot. Ruffin discuss what it was like to update the original film's story for modern audiences. Ruffin also discussed the rave reviews that the production received and more. Watch the new video interview now!
