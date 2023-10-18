Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast and Creatives Sign Albums at the Museum of Broadway

Some Like It Hot will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.
Cast members and creatives from Some Like It Hot gathered at the Museum of Broadway for a signing of the cast recording on Tuesday, October 17.
The event featured Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Marc Shaiman (composer/lyricist/album producer), Scott Wittman (lyricist), Scott M. Riesett (album producer), Charlie Rosen (orchestrator/album co-producer), Bryan Carter (orchestrator/album co-producer), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervisor/album co-producer).
Check out photos from the event below!
The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season, Some Like It Hot, will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) before launching a national tour and West End production.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Marc Shaiman, Kevin Del Aguila, Adrianna Hicks, Scott Wittman, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Scott M. Riesett, Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen
Scott M. Riesett, Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen
Cast and creative team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Charlie Rosen, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman
Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila
Cast and creative team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Charlie Rosen, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman
Cast and creative team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila
Cast and creative team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
