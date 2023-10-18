Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast and Creatives Sign Albums at the Museum of Broadway

Cast members and creatives from Some Like It Hot gathered at the Museum of Broadway for a signing of the cast recording on Tuesday, October 17.

The event featured Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Marc Shaiman (composer/lyricist/album producer), Scott Wittman (lyricist), Scott M. Riesett (album producer), Charlie Rosen (orchestrator/album co-producer), Bryan Carter (orchestrator/album co-producer), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervisor/album co-producer).

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season, Some Like It Hot, will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) before launching a national tour and West End production.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski