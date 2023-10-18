Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast and Creatives Sign Albums at the Museum of Broadway

Some Like It Hot will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Cast members and creatives from Some Like It Hot gathered at the Museum of Broadway for a signing of the cast recording on Tuesday, October 17.

The event featured Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Marc Shaiman (composer/lyricist/album producer), Scott Wittman (lyricist), Scott M. Riesett (album producer), Charlie Rosen (orchestrator/album co-producer), Bryan Carter (orchestrator/album co-producer), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervisor/album co-producer).

Check out photos from the event below!

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season, Some Like It Hot, will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) before launching a national tour and West End production.

RELATED STORIES

1
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season, SOME LIKE IT HOT has announced a closing date at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre before it launches a national tour and West End production.

2
J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks Photo
J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks

J. Harrison Ghee, the talented star of 'Some Like It Hot,' will be taking a temporary leave from the show to undergo surgery. Find out which performances will be affected and how long Ghee is expected to be away from the production. Stay updated with the latest news on this medical leave and its impact on the 'Some Like It Hot' cast.

3
SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Some Like It Hot on Broadway.

4
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD

Following its release across steaming and digital platforms earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) today on CD. The vinyl release is scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023.

