SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Four Weeks on Broadway

There are only four more weeks left to see Some Like It Hot at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season will play its final performance on December 30, 2023, before launching a national tour and West End production.

Awarded BEST MUSICAL by The Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, Some Like It Hot received over 20+ major awards throughout the 2022-2023 season, including four Tony Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Musical (J. Harrison Ghee), Best Choreography (Casey Nicholaw), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter) and Best Costumes in a Musical (Gregg Barnes). J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first non-binary performer to take home the Tony Award in their category.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The winners of the 66th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on February 4, 2024.

A national tour will launch in September 2024 with The Booking Group and a West End production will follow in 2025, produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group.

SOME LIKE IT HOT tapped its way onto the national TV circuit with appearances on NBC’S Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, GMA3, Morning Joe, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The View, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Mornings, Today and CBS’s Tony Awards.

SOME LIKE IT HOT hosted a starry opening night celebration on December 11, 2022, welcoming Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Bette Midler, Uma Thurman, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Sedaris, Andy Cohen, Allison Janney, Debra Messing, Matthew Morrison, Victor Garber, Jane Krakowski, Kenneth Lonergan, J. Smith Cameron, Murray Hill, Bridget Everett, Priscilla Lopez, Andrea Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Patti LuPone, Jack O’Brien, Annie Golden, Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Jerry Mitchell, Marissa Winokur and more to the Shubert Theatre.

At the time of the final performance, the production will have played the Shubert Theatre for over a year, for a total of 483 performances.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Tony nominee Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winner Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The company is led by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue,Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius R. Copes, Jonathan Duvelson, Casey Garvin, Elizabeth Earley, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Dan Horn, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, Ericka Hunter Yang and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Sets), Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lights),Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore serves as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar, and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide on Friday, March 24, 2023. The cast album is also available as a physical CD and vinyl record.

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at each performance for $40/ticket when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Shubert Theatre. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

The digital lottery for Some Like It Hot can be found at https://somelikeithotmusicallottery.com/. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end that same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each plus a $5 service fee.