Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning

This week's CBS Sunday Morning highlighted those who have found a career in the shadows, spotlighting sidemen, backups, and understudies.

Oct. 29, 2023

This week's CBS Sunday Morning highlighted those who have found a career in the shadows, spotlighting sidemen, backups, and understudies. Correspondent Jim Axelrod spoke with Broadway understudy Kayla Pecchioni, who is currently a swing in Some Like It Hot, and was previously the Nelly O'Brien understudy in Paradise Square.

When asked how she would suggest others find happiness even though they can't be the star, Pecchioni says that she looks to the "glimmers." "Glimmers are small moments in life that make you appreciative of everyday mundane things, and I think a superpower of mine is to see the glimmers."

Check out the video below!

About Kayla Pecchioni

BROADWAY: Some Like It Hot, Paradise Square. TOUR: The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (Duckling Donna), Dreamgirls (South Korea). NYC: Radio City Christmas Spectacular. REGIONAL: A Chorus Line (Maggie) at Signature Theatre. Kayla is a Louisville, KY native with a BFA degree in musical theatre from Northern KY University. Overflowing with gratitude! Agent: Avalon Artists Group. @kaylapecchioni




2023 Regional Awards


