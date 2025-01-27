SLEEP NO MORE Props and Set Pieces Will Be Auctioned Online

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleep No More is auctioning off pieces of its set and props online! This comes after the iconic immersive production closed at the McKittrick Hotel earlier this month.

The McKittrick Hotel is hosting the "Take Upon You What is Yours" Sleep No More Scenery and Props Auction beginning on January 30. This is your opportunity to own a piece of The McKittrick Hotel—a collection of props and set pieces, including relics from The King James Sanitorium, a prized token from Lady Macbeth's chambers, or a precious keepsake from the shops on High Street.

Bidding is live on sleepnomoreauction.com through January 30th. All bidders must purchase through credit card and must arrange local pick-up at The McKittrick Hotel through February 5th only. All auction items are authentic pieces from the world of Sleep No More that have been used in performance. Each carries its own unique character and history, with varying conditions that reflect their time inside the hotel.

Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience, closed following the matinee performance on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street). The show was originally announced to end performances on January 28, 2024, but due to demand from fans all over the globe, several additional extensions were announced.

Created by Punchdrunk and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati) in association with Rebecca Gold productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. At closing in its 14th year it played to over two million attendees.

The McKittrick Hotel evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel's diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed SHeeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray Lamontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, RuPaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more.

The McKittrick Hotel had created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. It has showcased works from The National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city's go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year's Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations