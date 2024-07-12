SIX's Cast Recordings Hit One Billion Streams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grammy Award-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over One Billion times.



SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) – first recorded in 2018 – features Renée Lamb (Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Catherine Howard), Izuka Hoyle (Catherine Parr). The recording features orchestrations by Tom Curran and is produced by Sam Featherstone, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Joe Beighton, with executive producers George Stiles and Paul Lisberg. Click here to buy.



In February 2020, the UK Studio Album hit 100,000 streams, and then one year later, the album was released on vinyl, with the original recording Queens received gold discs at a VIP event at the historic Banqueting House – livestreamed by the global Queendom by TikTok.



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is available now in streaming and digital formats through Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording is available online on Amazon, and at select brick and mortar locations. Click here to stream or buy.



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 104 million times to date. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT features 18 tracks, including the original Broadway cast of SIX: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele, plus a bonus track by the original Broadway Alternates: Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke. The album also features the band, “The Ladies in Waiting”: Julia Schade (Music Director/Keyboard), Michelle Osbourne (Bass), Kimi Hayes (Guitars), Elena Bonomo (Drums), and Mariana Ramirez (Percussion).



SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US.



SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and on tour throughout Europe. An Australian tour is set to launch in August 2024. An engagement in Manilla begins in October 2024, and in Singapore in November 2024.