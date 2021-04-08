SING STREET's Max Bartos Presents All-Teen AMERICAN IDIOT

Max Bartos, currently cast as Darren in Sing Street on Broadway, is preparing for his production company, Bartos Theatrical Group LLC (BTG), to bring live theatre back to his hometown of Lancaster, PA with his all-teen production of Green Day's American Idiot.

Bartos will direct his cast while performing the role of Johnny in their performances, which will take place on June 25, 2021 at 7pm and June 26, 2021 at 4pm and 8pm at Prima Theatre located at 941 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Bartos is a member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Association and played the role of Darren in Sing Street at New York Theatre Workshop and is set to make his Broadway debut this fall/winter reprising his role of Darren in Sing Street on Broadway.

Bartos says, "The time has never been more right for American Idiot than it is now. We're the generation surviving school shootings, pandemics, and insurrections while fighting for equality and human rights. And we have no idea what the path forward is, but American Idiot makes it feel better."

Bartos also produced, directed, and performed in the inaugural BTG production of Pasek and Paul's EDGES in 2019, and has held multiple fundraising concerts over Covid to benefit both the NAACP LDF and Aevidum. A portion of the proceeds of this production of Green's Day American Idiot will benefit Music for Everyone.

General admission tickets are available for $25. VIP tickets are available for $50, which provide guaranteed front row seating and merch including a signed poster. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://bartos-theatrical-group.ticketleap.com/american-idiot/