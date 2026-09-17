SHINDIG Will Present Forza Dance's Fifth-Season Milestone

Forza Dance's signature Shindig returns November 14, 2026, bringing the company to the Ailey Citigroup Theater for a celebration of its fifth season featuring dynamic contemporary repertory, award-winning musical collaboration and a preview of new work. Part performance, part gathering, Shindig reimagines the traditional dance experience, inviting audiences to experience Forza both onstage and beyond it. The program traces Founder and Artistic Director Michaella Barron's choreographic development from early creations through her most recent repertory, offering a layered look at the evolution of both her artistic voice and the company she founded.

Among Barron's signature works is La Tarantella, her acclaimed evening-length contemporary dance work inspired by the Italian tradition and folklore of tarantism. Created in collaboration with composer Quinton Nennig, the work features an original score that has received six international awards. La Tarantella premiered at Forza Dance's 2024 Shindig, bringing choreography and original music together in a distinctive dialogue between movement and live composition.

The 2026 program also looks ahead with a preview of Barron's newest work in progress, slated for development into a full-length premiere in 2027. The work offers audiences an early glimpse of Forza's next creative chapter.

This year's setting carries particular personal significance for Barron and few of the Forza dancers. A former Ailey student who later returned as a teacher, Barron now brings the company she founded to the Ailey Citigroup Theater, creating a meaningful full-circle moment in Forza's journey.

About Shindig: Shindig runs from 7:00–9:00pm, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Act I begins at 7:00 p.m. with a 65-minute repertory performance in the theater, presented with brief pauses and no formal intermission. Act II moves beyond the stage, extending the spirit of the performance into the community that has helped shape Forza. Guests are invited to stay, mingle, and toast the start of the company's fifth season with bubbles, bites, conversation, and Forza's signature raffle.

Forza Dance Company Artists: Margarette Bernal, Gabrielle DiNizo, Maddy Hall, Micah McKee, Araya Morris, Gabriel Sharp, and Connor Tapp.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Shindig, presented by Forza Dance

When: November 14, 2026 | 7:00–9:00pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

Where: Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55th St., New York, NY 10019

Tickets: $30 General Admission | $25 Early Bird through October 14 | $75 Patron Ticket

Tickets + Information: forzadance.org/shindig-2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 02 Hrs 04 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Ailey Citigroup Theater Recent Articles Ailey II to Launch 27-City Tour Featuring World Premiere by Francesca Harper

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming