SEX AND THE CITY Star and Stage Actor Willie Garson Passes Away at 57

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of actor Willie Garson. He was 57 years old.

The news was confirmed this evening by Garson's son, Nathan Garson, on social media.

Willie Garson is best known for his long runs on television, as Mozzie on White Collar, Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, and Henry Coffield on NYPD Blue. Throughout his impressive career, Garson appeared in over 300 episodes of television and more than 70 films.

At the time of his passing, Garson was in the midst of reprising the character Stanford for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That...

Born in New Jersey, he started training at The Actors Institute In New York, before majoring in Psychology and Theater at Wesleyan University.

After graduation, he quickly started landing guest roles on shows such as Cheers, Family Ties, Thirtysomething, and LA Law, as well as continually recurring on a wide array of shows including The X-Files, Twin Peaks, Two & A Half Men, Stargate, Pushing Daisies, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Just Shoot Me, Spin, Salvation, and the Steven Spielberg in the acclaimed miniseries Taken.

On the big screen, other than reprising his Sex and the City role for two features, he collaborated with the Farrelly Brothers on three films, There's Something About Mary, Kingpin, and Fever Pitch, as well as appearing in Soapdish, Groundhog Day, Mars Attacks, The Rock, Being John Malkovitch, Feed, Polka King, and many others.

Garson was seen onstage with various theater companies such as Naked Angles, Manhattan Theater Club, The Roundabout Theater, and The Geffen.

Garson was an active supporter of numerous charities including AMFAR, Camp Joslin for Diabetes, Doctors Without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, and especially The Alliance for Childrens Rights, which facilitates adoptions in LA County, as Willie adopted his son Nathen in Los Angeles in 2010. He twice served as National Spokesman for National Adoption Day, and is a winner of the Francis Wheat Award from The Alliance.