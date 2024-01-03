SARAFINA! Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies at 68

Ngema was best known for writing the musical Sarafina!, which premiered on Broadway in 1988, and was later adapted into a film starring Whoopi Goldberg in 1992.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright, composer, lyricist, and producer, Mbongeni Ngema has died at age 68, following a car accident, a family statement revealed.

He also co-wrote the play Woza Albert!, a satirical South African political play, alongside Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon in 1981. The play was first performed at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg and later went on to premiere in London.

Ngema was known for creating works that commented on the experience of South Africans under apartheid. Other works include Township Fever (1990), Sheila's Day (1990), Mama (1995), Sarafina II (1996), Maria-Maria (1997), The House of Shaka (2005), 1906 Bhambada The Freedom Fighter (2006), Lion of the East (2009), The Zulu (2013), and more.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Ngema also served as one of the vocal arrangers for the Disney film The Lion King (1994).



RELATED STORIES

1
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75 Photo
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the British actor best known for his roles in The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, and Shakespeare in Love, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away at home at the age of 75.

2
Maurice Hines Has Passed Away at 80 Photo
Maurice Hines Has Passed Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that tap icon Maurice Hines has passed away at 80.

3
Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99 Photo
Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99

Actress Vinie Burrows, once proclaimed “the queen of black theater” by Clive Barnes of The New York Times, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day 2023 surrounded by family, at the age of 99. 

4
Robert Nolan Passes Away at 69 Photo
Robert Nolan Passes Away at 69

Robert Nolan, an ATPAM Manager since 1989 and former President, died on Wednesday December 27th at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Robert was 69 years old.

