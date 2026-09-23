Photos: Lindsay Mendez Joins Michael Kirk Lane for Cabaret Conversation at 92NY

Lindsay Mendez joined Michael Kirk Lane, 92NY’s director of cabaret programs, for a sold-out Cabaret Conversation on Friday, September 18. The event marked the series’ first in-person presentation and its 40th installment overall. Check out photos of the event.

During the conversation, Mendez discussed the development of her career, her approach to teaching and How to Succeed in Musical Theater Without Really Dying, the book she co-authored. She also performed “Something’s Coming” from West Side Story and “Miss Byrd” from Closer Than Ever, accompanied by Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano.

“Lindsay Mendez is such a gift to her audiences and the theater community at large,” Lane said. “To hear her share not only her experience in the art form of cabaret, but also her philosophy on teaching and why paying forward the lessons she’s received from her mentors down to her students is so important to her was truly inspiring.”

Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolenikov/Michael Priest Photography

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